Brookstone Capital Management Invests $276,000 in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 61,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 56,947 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $51.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRC. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

