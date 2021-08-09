Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,151 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $200.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $283.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

