Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 5,106 United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

USO stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85. United States Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

