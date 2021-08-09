Brookstone Capital Management Takes $293,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. Truist raised their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.59.

MAR stock opened at $141.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.04. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 118.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.