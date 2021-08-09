Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.25.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $610.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $557.66. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $640.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total transaction of $30,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 937,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,546,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,241 shares of company stock valued at $78,451,402. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

