Builders FirstSource, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BLDR. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $47.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.40.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $394,682,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after buying an additional 7,882,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after buying an additional 2,755,390 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $89,134,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 87.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after buying an additional 1,335,270 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

