Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $5.84 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bull Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.1% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.14 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

