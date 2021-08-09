Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $11.47

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.47, but opened at $11.08. Burford Capital shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 14.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.88.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 438,803 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth $66,264,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth $12,132,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

