BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) & Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Critical Analysis

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) and BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and BWX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unrivaled Brands -161.97% -25.39% -13.86% BWX Technologies 12.70% 43.51% 11.81%

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and BWX Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 4.87 -$30.12 million N/A N/A BWX Technologies $2.12 billion 2.43 $278.67 million $3.03 17.88

BWX Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Volatility and Risk

Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BWX Technologies has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Unrivaled Brands and BWX Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A BWX Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50

BWX Technologies has a consensus target price of $71.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.53%. Given BWX Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BWX Technologies is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of BWX Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of BWX Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BWX Technologies beats Unrivaled Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications. It also provides missile launch tubes for the United States Navy submarines; converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium; and receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials. Its Nuclear Services Group segment provides nuclear materials processing, environmental site restoration, and management and operating services for the United States government-owned facilities; develops technology for advanced nuclear power sources application; designs, engineers, licenses, and manufactures advance nuclear reactors; and inspects and services steam generators, heat exchangers, reactors, fuel handling systems, and balance of plants; and provides non-destructive examination and tooling/repair solutions, and nuclear fuel. Its Nuclear Power Group segment offers commercial nuclear steam generators, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, reactor components, and containers; nuclear fuel, fuel handling systems, tooling delivery systems, and related services, as well as engineering and in-plant services for nuclear power plants; and medical radioisotopes and radiopharmaceuticals. It also designs, manufactures, commissions, and services nuclear power generation equipment. The company was formerly known as The Babcock & Wilcox Company and changed its name to BWX Technologies, Inc. in June 2015. The company was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

