Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on CBT. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of CBT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,127. Cabot has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $65.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

