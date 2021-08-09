CAE (CAE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect CAE to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.
CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$921.00 million.
TSE:CAE opened at C$39.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.25. CAE has a 12-month low of C$18.50 and a 12-month high of C$39.75.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.
