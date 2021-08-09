Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.33

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.33 and last traded at $51.62, with a volume of 197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVGW. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $907.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.66 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 40,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

