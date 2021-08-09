Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.33

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.33 and last traded at $51.62, with a volume of 197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.42.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CVGW. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $907.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.66 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 40,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.
About Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)
Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.
