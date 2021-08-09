California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,243 Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NYSE:SQZ opened at $12.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $348.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). Research analysts anticipate that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.