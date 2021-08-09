California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $167,000 in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.56.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SNSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. AlphaValue cut Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

