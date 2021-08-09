Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.0-92.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.44 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research started coverage on Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cambium Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.80.

CMBM traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.75. 289,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,213. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $2,521,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501 over the last 90 days. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

