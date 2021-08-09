Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.71.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $147.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.30, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $152.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

