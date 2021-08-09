Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stake Cut by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. cut its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,200 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust accounts for approximately 7.4% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $51,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT traded down $1.78 on Monday, hitting $146.09. 24,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 118.30, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $152.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.