Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

CPT opened at $147.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $152.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,965 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,958,000 after acquiring an additional 323,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,349,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,347,000 after acquiring an additional 60,880 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $3,175,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,073 shares in the company, valued at $38,401,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

