Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWH. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

CWH stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Camping World has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Camping World’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth $1,067,000. Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of Camping World by 29.0% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth $4,787,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 106.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Camping World by 26.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

