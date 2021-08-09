Canaccord Genuity Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $165.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.96.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of ZG stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 645.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optas LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.