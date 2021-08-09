Canaccord Genuity Raises Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $300.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Insulet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $282.31.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $275.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,119.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Insulet has a 52 week low of $192.98 and a 52 week high of $306.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.78.

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $24,864,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

