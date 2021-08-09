Canaccord Genuity Raises Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $300.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
PODD has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Insulet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $282.31.
Shares of PODD stock opened at $275.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,119.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Insulet has a 52 week low of $192.98 and a 52 week high of $306.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $24,864,000.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
