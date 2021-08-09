Canaccord Genuity Trims Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Target Price to $180.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

GH stock opened at $114.06 on Monday. Guardant Health has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.04. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,280,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

