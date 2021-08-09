Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$55.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.64.

CNQ stock opened at C$41.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.36. The firm has a market cap of C$49.40 billion and a PE ratio of 22.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.39.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total value of C$307,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,180,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,329,349.20. Also, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.76, for a total transaction of C$547,524.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,517,055.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

