Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Curis in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.44). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Curis’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get Curis alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.68 million, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.89. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 45.88% and a negative net margin of 334.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Curis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Curis by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.