Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Incyte Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Incyte in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.94. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

Incyte stock opened at $76.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after buying an additional 128,752 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 67.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Incyte by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after purchasing an additional 289,496 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Incyte by 3.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,512,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,483,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

