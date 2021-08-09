Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Price Target to $4.00

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 332.48% from the stock’s previous close.

SRGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgalign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of SRGA stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. Surgalign has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $102.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Surgalign will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRGA. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Surgalign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

