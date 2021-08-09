Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 301 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 161.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $157.55 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $114.36 and a 12 month high of $157.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.90.

