Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 337.9% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

