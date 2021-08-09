Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $257.94 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $194.51 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.35.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

