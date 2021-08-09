Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $164,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 191,523 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 23,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,125,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $32.56 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

