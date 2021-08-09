Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $203,000 in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $334.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.47, a PEG ratio of 403.23 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $349.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.42.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

