Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $57.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.10. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $58.95.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.