Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 59 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 55,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $416.48 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.18 and a 12 month high of $417.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

