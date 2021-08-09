Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.57. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.