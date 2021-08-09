Capital One Financial Comments on Berry Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $423.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.93. Berry has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Berry by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 278,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berry by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Berry by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,612 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Berry by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

