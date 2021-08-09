Capital One Financial Weighs in on Marathon Oil Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRO. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.60 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.27. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 66,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

