Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

NYSE CPRI opened at $59.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.97. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. Capri’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capri will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. upped their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners raised Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.96.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

