Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives $22.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.13 per share, with a total value of $203,693.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,447 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 581,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 398,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

