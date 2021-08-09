Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 5,629.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter valued at $76,651,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 11,332.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 124.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,909,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,893 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter valued at $7,524,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 731,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

BNGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $6.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 51.65, a quick ratio of 51.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 384.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

