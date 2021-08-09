Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $26,000 Investment in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SI. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 62,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 741.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 66,562 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,914 shares of company stock worth $14,503,349. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $115.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

