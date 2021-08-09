Cardano Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.71 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00003232 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $47.71 billion and $1.90 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00061872 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00035957 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.48 or 0.00292365 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00032188 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,982,237,587 coins and its circulating supply is 32,096,745,426 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

