Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $69.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.46. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,407,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $7,617,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $166,229,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

