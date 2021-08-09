Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Underperform”

Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $69.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

CAH opened at $50.99 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after buying an additional 2,535,606 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,158,000 after purchasing an additional 395,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $166,229,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

