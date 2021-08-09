CargoX Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. CargoX has a total market cap of $44.97 million and approximately $94,128.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00052765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.44 or 0.00807800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00104817 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00039556 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,845,647 coins. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

