CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,434 shares during the period. CarMax comprises approximately 4.2% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $41,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $11,314,115.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,237,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens increased their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.93.

CarMax stock opened at $134.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $139.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.