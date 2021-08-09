Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,241 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after buying an additional 4,786,073 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,600 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,894,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

BMY opened at $68.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

