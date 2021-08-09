Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 272.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 63.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,576.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after acquiring an additional 154,436 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 119.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,044,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 201.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,329,000 after acquiring an additional 133,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Argus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $391.30 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $300.00 and a fifty-two week high of $396.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

