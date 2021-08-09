Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,353,000 after acquiring an additional 60,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,123,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its position in Cable One by 120.4% during the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,425 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cable One by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cable One by 31.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,956,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,968.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,874.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,146.63.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.