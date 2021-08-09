Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,354,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after buying an additional 329,391 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after buying an additional 170,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 446.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,269,000 after buying an additional 157,003 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $160.60 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

