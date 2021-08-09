Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €14.90 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.90 ($17.53) target price on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.33 ($21.56).

Shares of EPA CA opened at €16.38 ($19.27) on Thursday. Carrefour has a 1-year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 1-year high of €23.68 ($27.86). The business has a fifty day moving average of €16.60.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

